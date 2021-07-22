Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    165th Special Response Team conducts routine building clearing training [Image 6 of 7]

    165th Special Response Team conducts routine building clearing training

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Troy Gonzalez Mazzone and Senior Airman Drew Bowers defenders on the 165th Special Response Team, 165th Security Forces Squadron, Georgia National Guard, participate in building-clearance training July 22, 2021 at the 165th Airlift Wing in Savannah, Georgia. The SRT is made up of a group of 165th SFS Airmen who are subject-matter experts in responding to situations requiring a specific strategy and specialized training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 07.27.2021 09:16
    VIRIN: 210722-Z-PJ280-1008
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 165th Special Response Team conducts routine building clearing training [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    RAVEN
    National Guard
    Special Response Team
    Airmen: Security Forces

