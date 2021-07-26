Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USecAF Jones and ASecAF Roth meeting [Image 6 of 7]

    USecAF Jones and ASecAF Roth meeting

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2021

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones speaks with Acting Secretary of the Air Force John P. Roth during a meeting on her first day at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., July 26, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2021
    Date Posted: 07.27.2021 07:38
    Photo ID: 6751674
    VIRIN: 210726-F-LE393-0189
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 725.8 KB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USecAF Jones and ASecAF Roth meeting [Image 7 of 7], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USecAF Jones arrival and admin swearing-in ceremony
    USecAF Jones arrival and admin swearing-in ceremony
    USecAF Jones DAF staff meeting
    USecAF Jones DAF staff meeting
    USecAF Jones and ASecAF Roth meeting
    USecAF Jones and ASecAF Roth meeting
    USecAF Jones and ASecAF Roth meeting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    LE393
    USecAF
    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs
    Eric R. Dietrich

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT