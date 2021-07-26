210726-N-UN585-1260

ROTA, Spain (July 26, 2021) Cmdr. John D. John, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), right, shakes hands with Lt. j.g. Charles Greer during his promotion ceremony aboard the ship while in port in Naval Station Rota, Spain, July 26, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, completed its 11th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

