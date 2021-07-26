ROTA, Spain (July 26, 2021) Lt. j.g. Charles Greer, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), left, poses for a photograph with his family following his promotion ceremony aboard the ship while in port in Naval Station Rota, Spain, July 26, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, completed its 11th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2021 05:02
|Photo ID:
|6751553
|VIRIN:
|210726-N-UN585-1274
|Resolution:
|2622x3933
|Size:
|914.02 KB
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210726-N-UN585-1274 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
