Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    210726-N-UN585-1274 [Image 6 of 6]

    210726-N-UN585-1274

    SPAIN

    07.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    ROTA, Spain (July 26, 2021) Lt. j.g. Charles Greer, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), left, poses for a photograph with his family following his promotion ceremony aboard the ship while in port in Naval Station Rota, Spain, July 26, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, completed its 11th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2021
    Date Posted: 07.27.2021 05:02
    Photo ID: 6751553
    VIRIN: 210726-N-UN585-1274
    Resolution: 2622x3933
    Size: 914.02 KB
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210726-N-UN585-1274 [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    210726-N-UN585-1247
    210726-N-UN585-1255
    210726-N-UN585-1260
    210726-N-UN585-1262
    210726-N-UN585-1266
    210726-N-UN585-1274

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    TAGS

    line handling
    sea and anchor detail
    USS Ross (DDG 71)
    USS Ross
    patrol 11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT