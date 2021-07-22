Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    German-American ties flourish with Amberg construction projects [Image 2 of 2]

    German-American ties flourish with Amberg construction projects

    AMBERG, BY, GERMANY

    07.22.2021

    Photo by USAG Bavaria 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    At the crossroad of Haager Weg, Gailoher Haupstrasse and Von-Scheffel-Strasse, a new traffic circle was revealed on July 22, 2021. Showcased is a sculpture titled, “Connected,” by artists Hannah Regina Uber and Robert Diem. (Photo by Natalie Simmel / USAG Bavaria Public Affairs Intern)

