Starting third from right: Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Carbone and Commander Lt. Col. Mark Bush, both with 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, break ground alongside Amberg Lord Mayor Michael Cerny, Amberg city council members and housing project architects at the new housing area groundbreaking ceremony, July 22, 2021. The construction site is at the former Pond Barracks location. (Photo by Natalie Simmel / USAG Bavaria Public Affairs Intern)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2021 Date Posted: 07.27.2021 04:04 Photo ID: 6751520 VIRIN: 210722-O-OE810-740 Resolution: 2000x1334 Size: 774.34 KB Location: AMBERG, BY, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, German-American ties flourish with Amberg construction projects [Image 2 of 2], by USAG Bavaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.