USS Pinckney (DDG 91) is underway in the Pacific Ocean

SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 22, 2021) Sailors operate a fire hose during fire team training on the forecastle aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91). Pinckney is deployed supporting Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeffery L. Southerland/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2021 03:38
|Photo ID:
|6751472
|VIRIN:
|210722-N-HS117-1447
|Resolution:
|5284x3523
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|3
