    AT SEA

    07.22.2021

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 22, 2021) Sailors operate a fire hoses during fire team training on the forecastle aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91). Pinckney is deployed supporting Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeffery L. Southerland/RELEASED)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 07.27.2021 03:38
    Photo ID: 6751471
    VIRIN: 210722-N-HS117-1465
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 930.9 KB
    Location: AT SEA
    This work, USS Pinckney (DDG 91) is underway in the Pacific Ocean [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

