Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ADAB’s Extenders support F-15’s movement [Image 5 of 7]

    ADAB’s Extenders support F-15’s movement

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    07.05.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-10 Extender from the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron takes off July 5, 2021 from Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. With assistance from the KC-10 Extender aircraft, the F-15s and their associated equipment and crew are able to return to their home station in one consolidated mission, maximizing use of time and resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2021
    Date Posted: 07.27.2021 02:10
    Photo ID: 6751421
    VIRIN: 210705-Z-BR512-1016
    Resolution: 6571x4381
    Size: 6.09 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ADAB’s Extenders support F-15’s movement [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Wolfram M. Stumpf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ADAB’s Extenders support F-15’s movement
    ADAB’s Extenders support F-15’s movement
    ADAB’s Extenders support F-15’s movement
    ADAB’s Extenders support F-15’s movement
    ADAB’s Extenders support F-15’s movement
    ADAB’s Extenders support F-15’s movement
    ADAB’s Extenders support F-15’s movement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    KC-10 flexes to move mission forward

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-15
    UAE
    KC-10
    Eagle
    Extender
    AFCENT
    494th EFS
    908th EARS
    Al Dhafra Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT