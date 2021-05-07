Pilots from the 494th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron say goodbye as they prepare for takeoff July 5, 2021 from Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. With assistance from the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron’s KC-10 Extender aircraft, the F-15E Strike Eagles and their associated equipment and crew are able to return to their home station in one consolidated mission, maximizing use of time and resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.05.2021 Date Posted: 07.27.2021 02:10 Photo ID: 6751419 VIRIN: 210705-Z-BR512-1007 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 9.43 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ADAB’s Extenders support F-15’s movement [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Wolfram M. Stumpf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.