SECDEF Welcomed to Singapore

Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III is welcomed by Singapore’s Minister of Defense, Dr. Ng Eng Hen, July, 27, 2021. Austin is on a week-long trip to reaffirm defense relationships and conduct bilateral meetings with senior officials in Singapore; Hanoi, Vietnam; and Manila, Philippines. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)
07.27.2021
|07.27.2021 00:39
|6751340
|210727-D-TT977-0049
|3600x2400
|4.33 MB
SINGAPORE, SG
|3
|1
