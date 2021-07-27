SECDEF Welcomed to Singapore

Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III is welcomed by Singapore’s Minister of Defense, Dr. Ng Eng Hen, July, 27, 2021. Austin is on a week-long trip to reaffirm defense relationships and conduct bilateral meetings with senior officials in Singapore; Hanoi, Vietnam; and Manila, Philippines. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

Date Taken: 07.27.2021
Location: SINGAPORE, SG