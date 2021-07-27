Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECDEF Welcomed to Singapore [Image 2 of 4]

    SECDEF Welcomed to Singapore

    SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE

    07.27.2021

    Photo by Chad McNeeley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III is welcomed by Singapore’s Minister of Defense, Dr. Ng Eng Hen, July, 27, 2021. Austin is on a week-long trip to reaffirm defense relationships and conduct bilateral meetings with senior officials in Singapore; Hanoi, Vietnam; and Manila, Philippines. (DoD photo by Chad J. McNeeley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Date Posted: 07.27.2021 00:39
    Photo ID: 6751338
    VIRIN: 210727-D-TT977-0041
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 5.03 MB
    Location: SINGAPORE, SG 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Welcomed to Singapore [Image 4 of 4], by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SECDEF Welcomed to Singapore
    SECDEF Welcomed to Singapore
    SECDEF Welcomed to Singapore
    SECDEF Welcomed to Singapore

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Austin
    Singapore
    SECDEF
    Fullerton
    IISS
    Ng Eng Hen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT