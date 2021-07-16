Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Binghamton Airshow [Image 2 of 2]

    Binghamton Airshow

    UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Brock 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Members of the U.S. army parachute, conduct a crew maneuver at the Binghamton airshow, July 18, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt Charles Brock)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.26.2021 20:56
    Photo ID: 6751223
    VIRIN: 210716-A-VJ705-1132
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.69 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Binghamton Airshow [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Charles Brock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Parachute

    US Army Parachute Team
    Army Golden Knights

