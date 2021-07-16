Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Binghamton Airshow

    Binghamton Airshow

    UNITED STATES

    07.16.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Brock 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Sgt. 1st Class Chad Riddlebaugh, member of the U.S. army parachute team, jumps into the Binghamton airshow July 17, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Staff. Sgt Charles Brock)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.26.2021 11:04
    Photo ID: 6749890
    VIRIN: 210716-A-VJ705-1106
    Resolution: 4073x2912
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Binghamton Airshow, by SSG Charles Brock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Parachute

    TAGS

    US Army Parachute Team
    Army Golden Knights

    OPTIONS

