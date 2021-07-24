Yeoman 2nd Class Ronald Hone, from Wilmington, N.C., and Yeoman 1st Class Christopher Valencia, from Mangilao, Guam, simulate fighting a fire with a charged hose during a firefighting drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65). Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2021 Date Posted: 07.26.2021 20:58 Photo ID: 6751197 VIRIN: 210724-N-FO714-1025 Resolution: 5713x3998 Size: 956.75 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Benfold Conducts Firefighting Drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.