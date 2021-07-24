Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Benfold Conducts Firefighting Drill

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Deanna Gonzales 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    Chief Intelligence Specialist Charles Taggart, from Richmond, Va., opens a valve to charge a fire hose during a firefighting drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65). Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Benfold Conducts Firefighting Drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

