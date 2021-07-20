Date Taken: 07.20.2021 Date Posted: 07.26.2021 19:39 Photo ID: 6751107 VIRIN: 210720-G-QU455-001 Resolution: 3680x2456 Size: 981.09 KB Location: SITKA, AK, US

Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Coast Guard Air Station Sitka crews work around the clock [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Alexandria Preston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.