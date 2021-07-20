Coast Guard, local EMS

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SITKA, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Preston 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew preparing to transport a medevac patient to local EMS in Sitka, Alaska, July 21, 2020. The Coast Guard assists local agencies transport patients to higher medical care.

    Date Taken: 07.20.2021
    Location: SITKA, AK, US 
