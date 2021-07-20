Coast Guard, local EMS

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew preparing to transport a medevac patient to local EMS in Sitka, Alaska, July 21, 2020. The Coast Guard assists local agencies transport patients to higher medical care.
