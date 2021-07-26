Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    P-162 H&HS and MWHS-2 Headquarters groundbreaking ceremony [Image 5 of 7]

    P-162 H&amp;HS and MWHS-2 Headquarters groundbreaking ceremony

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Aaron Glover, vice president for Whiting-Turner Contracting Company stands alongside Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point leaders to break ground on the first of five Package 1 Hurricane Florence Recovery projects during a groundbreaking ceremony at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, July 26, 2021. P-162 is the first of multiple projects to begin construction to replace facilities damaged by Hurricane Florence. It will provide new facilities for security and emergency services and headquarters for Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron and Marine Wing Support Squadron 2. Navy Facilities Command awarded the $149 million contract for the construction of the new facilities to Whiting-Turner Contracting Company. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2021
    Date Posted: 07.26.2021 19:08
    Photo ID: 6751093
    VIRIN: 210726-M-KY087-1104
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, P-162 H&HS and MWHS-2 Headquarters groundbreaking ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Jacob Bertram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ground Breaking
    MCAS Cherry Point
    H&HS
    Hurricane Florence
    Dotmil

