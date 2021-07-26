U.S. Marine Corps Col. Mikel Huber, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point commanding officer, shares remarks about the P-162 Headquarters Facility groundbreaking ceremony at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, July 26, 2021. P-162 is the first of multiple projects to begin construction to replace facilities damaged by Hurricane Florence. It will provide new facilities for security and emergency services and headquarters for Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron and Marine Wing Support Squadron 2. Navy Facilities Command awarded the $149 million contract for the construction of the new facilities to Whiting-Turner Contracting Company. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram)

