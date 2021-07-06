Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mortar Training at Fort McCoy [Image 15 of 17]

    Mortar Training at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2021

    Photo by Kevin Clark 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Soldiers from the Wisconsin National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry Regiment conduct training with mortars at Fort McCoy, Wis., June 7. The soldiers hold the military occupational specialty (MOS) of 11C, Indirect Fire Infantrymen, whose primary job is to serve as a member of a mortar platoon. U.S. Army Photo by Kevin Clark

    Date Taken: 06.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.26.2021 14:17
    Photo ID: 6750537
    VIRIN: 210607-A-UY387-1028
    Resolution: 2448x3465
    Size: 4.99 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mortar Training at Fort McCoy [Image 17 of 17], by Kevin Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mortars
    128th Infantry
    National Guard
    Fort McCoy
    11C

