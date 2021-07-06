Mortar Training at Fort McCoy

Soldiers from the Wisconsin National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry Regiment conduct training with mortars at Fort McCoy, Wis., June 7. The soldiers hold the military occupational specialty (MOS) of 11C, Indirect Fire Infantrymen, whose primary job is to serve as a member of a mortar platoon. U.S. Army Photo by Kevin Clark

