Saratoga Race Course Honors COVID-19 Responders

Eleven New York National Guard joint service members pose in the winner’s circle of the Saratoga Race Course for honors by Dave O’Rourke, right, President and CEO of the New York Racing Association and Joel Rosario, winning jockey for the horse Pizza Bianca, during Military Appreciation Day on July 22, 2021. The members, assigned to the New York Army National Guard, Air National Guard, New York Naval Militia and New York Guard state defense force, participated in a special recognition following the track’s fifth race to honor these and other COVID-19 response personnel. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Jean Kratzer.

