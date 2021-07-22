Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Saratoga Race Course Honors COVID-19 Responders [Image 3 of 3]

    Saratoga Race Course Honors COVID-19 Responders

    SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Maj. Jean Kratzer 

    New York National Guard

    Eleven New York National Guard joint service members pose in the winner’s circle of the Saratoga Race Course for honors by Dave O’Rourke, right, President and CEO of the New York Racing Association and Joel Rosario, winning jockey for the horse Pizza Bianca, during Military Appreciation Day on July 22, 2021. The members, assigned to the New York Army National Guard, Air National Guard, New York Naval Militia and New York Guard state defense force, participated in a special recognition following the track’s fifth race to honor these and other COVID-19 response personnel. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Jean Kratzer.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 07.26.2021 11:20
    Photo ID: 6749916
    VIRIN: 210722-Z-CQ136-0003
    Resolution: 2408x1787
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saratoga Race Course Honors COVID-19 Responders [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Jean Kratzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Saratoga Race Course Honors COVID-19 Responders
    Saratoga Race Course Honors COVID-19 Responders
    Saratoga Race Course Honors COVID-19 Responders

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Saratoga Race Course Honors NY National Guard COVID-19 Response Troops

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    New York National Guard
    military appreciation
    saratoga
    NYNG
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT