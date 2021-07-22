Saratoga Race Course Honors NY National Guard COVID-19 Response Troops

Photo By Maj. Jean Kratzer | Eleven New York National Guard joint service members pose in the winner’s circle of...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Jean Kratzer | Eleven New York National Guard joint service members pose in the winner’s circle of the Saratoga Race Course for honors by Dave O’Rourke, right, President and CEO of the New York Racing Association and Joel Rosario, winning jockey for the horse Pizza Bianca, during Military Appreciation Day on July 22, 2021. The members, assigned to the New York Army National Guard, Air National Guard, New York Naval Militia and New York Guard state defense force, participated in a special recognition following the track’s fifth race to honor these and other COVID-19 response personnel. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Jean Kratzer. see less | View Image Page

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. -- Twelve service members serving on the New York National Guard’s COVID-19 response mission were honored by a New York Racing Association (NYRA) tribute to military members and veterans during Military Appreciation Day at the Saratoga Race Course on July 22, 2021.



The members represented the New York Army and Air National Guard, the New York Naval Militia and the New York Guard state defense force.

All spent the past seven months or more in the state’s COVID-19 response mission, providing testing, medical supply warehousing or vaccine administration across upstate New York.



The military members were honored during a special ceremony in the winner's circle at the race course after the day’s fifth race.

"The New York Racing Association is honored to recognize the service and dedication of the men and women of the United States military," said NYRA President and CEO Dave O'Rourke.



"And this year, we are especially honored to pay tribute to members of the New York State military forces for their service and commitment to keeping our communities safe during the pandemic," he added.



Army National Guard Sgt. Felicia Sciortino, assigned to the 152nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, said the pandemic response both challenged her and rewarded her.



Sciortino said she "loved my position while working on COVID operations. I had the opportunity to learn so much more than my trained military skill sets."



Sciortino worked in Central New York sites for vaccination support and medical supply warehousing.



"We had a great team that all worked together, and we pushed ourselves hard so that our state could eventually go back to normal operations," she added.



The day at the track featured free grandstand admission for all military service members and veterans.



NYRA welcomed the New York service members to the winner's circle following the day's fifth race to acknowledge their unique role in the COVID-19 response.



The members were joined by the $100,000 race’s winning horse, Pizza Bianca, owned by Food Network chef Bobby Flay, and its jockey, Joel Rosario.



“It’s been really humbling,” said Airmen First Class Katelyn Erthal, normally assigned to the 106th Rescue Wing on Long Island, New York, who has served for more than a year of COVID response duties, including vaccination sites in the Hudson Valley.



“It’s really nice to walk around and see all the appreciation over here,” Erthal said, “The culture (of the race course) is very cool here as well; something I was new to.”



New York National Guard Soldiers and Airmen provided support to New York State Department of Health mass vaccination sites at 24 locations across the state and assisted in the operation of three Federal Emergency Management Agency sites in New York City.



Since the vaccination mission began in January, New York National Guard personnel have supported 3,874,384 vaccinations. New York National Guard medical personnel have administered 114,737 of those shots, as of July 23, 2021.



Along with running vaccination sites, the 2,260 New York National Guard personnel on COVID-19 missions continue to staff 15 testing sites, assemble and ship COVID-19 test kits around the state, and conduct logistical support missions.