Tech. Sgt. Kelly Cummins, a medical technician in the 419th Medical Squadron, draws COVID-19 vaccines in preparation to administer shots to 419th Fighter Wing reservists, Jan. 9, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The wing received its first set of COVID-19 vaccines and will administer vaccinations in three phases, beginning with volunteers in key career fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anthony Pham)

Date Taken: 01.09.2021 Date Posted: 07.26.2021 Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US