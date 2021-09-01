Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tech. Sgt. Kelly Cummins, a medical technician in the 419th Medical Squadron [Image 1 of 2]

    Tech. Sgt. Kelly Cummins, a medical technician in the 419th Medical Squadron

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Anthony Pham 

    419th Fighter Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Kelly Cummins, a medical technician in the 419th Medical Squadron, draws COVID-19 vaccines in preparation to administer shots to 419th Fighter Wing reservists, Jan. 9, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The wing received its first set of COVID-19 vaccines and will administer vaccinations in three phases, beginning with volunteers in key career fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anthony Pham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.26.2021 11:19
    Photo ID: 6749912
    VIRIN: 210109-F-ZV906-2005
    Resolution: 3467x2311
    Size: 4.05 MB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tech. Sgt. Kelly Cummins, a medical technician in the 419th Medical Squadron [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Anthony Pham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tech. Sgt. Kelly Cummins, a medical technician in the 419th Medical Squadron
    Staff Sgt. Daniel Contreras, a medical technician in the 419th Medical Squadron, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Lt. Col. Brent Milne, a dentist in the MDS, Jan. 9, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hill AFB
    419th Fighter Wing
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT