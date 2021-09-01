Tech. Sgt. Kelly Cummins, a medical technician in the 419th Medical Squadron, draws COVID-19 vaccines in preparation to administer shots to 419th Fighter Wing reservists, Jan. 9, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The wing received its first set of COVID-19 vaccines and will administer vaccinations in three phases, beginning with volunteers in key career fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anthony Pham)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2021 11:19
|Photo ID:
|6749912
|VIRIN:
|210109-F-ZV906-2005
|Resolution:
|3467x2311
|Size:
|4.05 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
