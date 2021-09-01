Staff Sgt. Daniel Contreras, a medical technician in the 419th Medical Squadron, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Lt. Col. Brent Milne, a dentist in the MDS, Jan. 9, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Milne is one of the first reservists in the 419th Fighter Wing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Airmen in the medical and security forces squadrons are part of the first phase in the wing’s vaccine rollout plan that begins with those who volunteer to receive the shot.

Date Taken: 01.09.2021
Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US