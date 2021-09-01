Staff Sgt. Daniel Contreras, a medical technician in the 419th Medical Squadron, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Lt. Col. Brent Milne, a dentist in the MDS, Jan. 9, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Milne is one of the first reservists in the 419th Fighter Wing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Airmen in the medical and security forces squadrons are part of the first phase in the wing’s vaccine rollout plan that begins with those who volunteer to receive the shot.
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2021 11:20
|Photo ID:
|6749914
|VIRIN:
|210109-F-RQ275-1041
|Resolution:
|6207x4143
|Size:
|25.02 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Staff Sgt. Daniel Contreras, a medical technician in the 419th Medical Squadron, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Lt. Col. Brent Milne, a dentist in the MDS, Jan. 9, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Robert Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
