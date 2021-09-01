Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Porter 

    419th Fighter Wing

    Staff Sgt. Daniel Contreras, a medical technician in the 419th Medical Squadron, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Lt. Col. Brent Milne, a dentist in the MDS, Jan. 9, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Milne is one of the first reservists in the 419th Fighter Wing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Airmen in the medical and security forces squadrons are part of the first phase in the wing’s vaccine rollout plan that begins with those who volunteer to receive the shot.

    Date Taken: 01.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.26.2021 11:20
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Daniel Contreras, a medical technician in the 419th Medical Squadron, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Lt. Col. Brent Milne, a dentist in the MDS, Jan. 9, 2021, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Robert Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tech. Sgt. Kelly Cummins, a medical technician in the 419th Medical Squadron
    Hill AFB
    419th Fighter Wing
    COVID-19

