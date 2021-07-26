Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-22s arrive at Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport [Image 3 of 9]

    F-22s arrive at Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport

    TAMUNING, GUAM

    07.26.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew  

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 525th Aircraft Maintenance Unit marshal F-22 Raptors upon completion of Agile Combat Employment maneuvers in support of Architecture Demonstration and Evaluation 5.2 during Operation Pacific Iron 21 at Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport July 26. ADE 5.2 is part of the fifth series of events conducted by the Department of the Air Force Chief Architect’s office. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)

    This work, F-22s arrive at Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Matthew Plew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1CTCS
    PacificIron
    ADE 5
    ADE 5.2

