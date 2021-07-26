F-22s arrive at Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport

A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor assigned to the 525th Fighter Squadron conducts Agile Combat Employment maneuvers in support of Architecture Demonstration and Evaluation 5.2 during Operation Pacific Iron 21 at Antonio B. Won Pat International Airport July 26. ADE 5.2 is part of the fifth series of events conducted by the Department of the Air Force Chief Architect’s office. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Plew)

Date Taken: 07.26.2021
Location: TAMUNING, GU