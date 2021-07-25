Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th Fighter Wing maintainers ensure airpower readiness [Image 2 of 2]

    8th Fighter Wing maintainers ensure airpower readiness

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Selena Robinson, 8th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, performs a maintenance check on an 80th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon during a routine training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 25, 2021. Routine maintenance efforts ensure the Wolf Pack is always “Ready to Fight Tonight.” (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven M. Adkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2021
    Date Posted: 07.26.2021 03:01
    Photo ID: 6749439
    VIRIN: 210725-F-TE443-0077
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.39 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th Fighter Wing maintainers ensure airpower readiness [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Steven Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    8th Fighter Wing maintainers ensure airpower readiness
    8th Fighter Wing maintainers ensure airpower readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Kunsan

    TAGS

    KUNSAN AIR BASE
    Kunsan
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Kunsan AB Korea
    Kunsan Air Bae

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT