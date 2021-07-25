8th Fighter Wing maintainers ensure airpower readiness

Airman 1st Class Selena Robinson, 8th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, performs a maintenance check on an 80th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon during a routine training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 25, 2021. Routine maintenance efforts ensure the Wolf Pack is always “Ready to Fight Tonight.” (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven M. Adkins)

