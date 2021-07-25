8th Fighter Wing maintainers ensure airpower readiness

An Airman from the 8th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron runs through checklist items on a 35th Fighter Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon during a routine training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 25, 2021. Routine maintenance efforts ensure the Wolf Pack is always “Ready to Fight Tonight.” (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven M. Adkins)

