DFAC employees help fuel the mission

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Sultan’s Inn dining facility employees pose for a photo at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, July 21, 2021. The Sultan’s Inn has served more than 350,000 meals since opening. Employees prepare, cook and serve a variety of nutritious and healthy meals for dining facility patrons everyday, as part of an ongoing effort to increase the quality of life for Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo)

    TAGS

    DFAC
    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing
    39th Force Support Squadron
    39th FSS
    Sultan’s Inn dining facility

