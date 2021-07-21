Ömer Köksal, a Sultan’s Inn dining facility second cook, grills chicken breasts at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, July 21, 2021. The Sultan’s Inn has served more than 350,000 meals since opening. Employees prepare, cook and serve a variety of nutritious and healthy meals for dining facility patrons everyday, as part of an ongoing effort to increase the quality of life for Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2021 02:58
|Photo ID:
|6749395
|VIRIN:
|210721-F-EZ689-2516
|Resolution:
|7575x5050
|Size:
|6.35 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DFAC employees help fuel the mission [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
