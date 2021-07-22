Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Benfold Conducts Drills [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Benfold Conducts Drills

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Deanna Gonzales 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    Sailors aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) fight a simulated fire during a firefighting drill. Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 07.26.2021 01:56
    Photo ID: 6749381
    VIRIN: 210722-N-FO714-1030
    Resolution: 5794x4082
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Benfold Conducts Drills [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Benfold
    DESRON15
    U.S.7thFleet
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    CTF71

