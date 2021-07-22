Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class William Lochner, from Tucson, Ariz., and Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Pierce Seiver, from Spirit Lake, Idaho, practice maneuvering a stretcher down ladderwells during advanced stretcher bearer training aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65). Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2021 01:56
|Photo ID:
|6749380
|VIRIN:
|210722-N-FO714-2056
|Resolution:
|5972x4280
|Size:
|987.2 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Benfold Conducts Drills [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT