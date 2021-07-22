USS Benfold Conducts Drills

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class William Lochner, from Tucson, Ariz., and Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Pierce Seiver, from Spirit Lake, Idaho, practice maneuvering a stretcher down ladderwells during advanced stretcher bearer training aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65). Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

Date Taken: 07.22.2021
Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA