Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Harriet Lane crewmembers interdict $16 million worth of illicit drugs, return home following 72-day Caribbean Sea patrol [Image 4 of 5]

    Coast Guard Harriet Lane crewmembers interdict $16 million worth of illicit drugs, return home following 72-day Caribbean Sea patrol

    AT SEA

    07.25.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Crewmembers from the Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane conduct a professional exchange with crews from the USS Wichita (LCS 13) in the Caribbean Sea. Harriet Lane’s crew returned from a 72-day patrol performing counter-drug and migrant interdiction operations in support of the Coast Guard 7th District and Joint Interagency Task Force-South and in conjunction with a diverse array of US and foreign military assets to conduct vital training and perform its assigned law enforcement mission. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2021
    Date Posted: 07.25.2021 23:57
    Photo ID: 6749338
    VIRIN: 210725-G-G0105-004
    Resolution: 623x415
    Size: 71.98 KB
    Location: AT SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Harriet Lane crewmembers interdict $16 million worth of illicit drugs, return home following 72-day Caribbean Sea patrol [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Harriet Lane crewmembers interdict $16 million worth of illicit drugs, return home following 72-day Caribbean Sea patrol
    Coast Guard Harriet Lane crewmembers interdict $16 million worth of illicit drugs, return home following 72-day Caribbean Sea patrol
    Coast Guard Harriet Lane crewmembers interdict $16 million worth of illicit drugs, return home following 72-day Caribbean Sea patrol
    Coast Guard Harriet Lane crewmembers interdict $16 million worth of illicit drugs, return home following 72-day Caribbean Sea patrol
    Coast Guard Harriet Lane crewmembers interdict $16 million worth of illicit drugs, return home following 72-day Caribbean Sea patrol

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    RTHP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT