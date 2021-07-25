Crewmembers from the Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane conduct sunset flight operations with an MH-65 Dolphin aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Miami in the Caribbean Sea. Harriet Lane’s crew returned from a 72-day patrol performing counter-drug and migrant interdiction operations in support of the Coast Guard 7th District and Joint Interagency Task Force-South and in conjunction with a diverse array of US and foreign military assets to conduct vital training and perform its assigned law enforcement mission. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2021 Date Posted: 07.25.2021 23:57 Photo ID: 6749335 VIRIN: 210725-G-G0105-001 Resolution: 1425x951 Size: 243.01 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Harriet Lane crewmembers interdict $16 million worth of illicit drugs, return home following 72-day Caribbean Sea patrol [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.