Damage Controlman 2nd Class Johnnie Vitello, from Houston, and Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Austin Lynch, from Temple, Texas, simulate a pilot recovery of Chief Hospital Corpsman Spencer Grey, from Oquossoc, Maine, during a flight deck firefighting drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65). Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2021 Date Posted: 07.25.2021 23:37 Photo ID: 6749333 VIRIN: 210715-N-FO714-2040 Resolution: 4145x3408 Size: 836.54 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Benfold Conducts Flight Deck Drill [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.