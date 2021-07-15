USS Benfold Conducts Flight Deck Drill

Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Demarcus Lawrence, from Port Arthur, Texas, waves class bravo fire and black smoke flags on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) as Sailors fight a simulated fire during a flight deck firefighting drill. Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

