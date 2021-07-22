Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Rappahannock Takes Part in Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 6 of 7]

    USNS Rappahannock Takes Part in Talisman Sabre 21

    CORAL SEA

    07.22.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Military Sealift Command Far East

    CORAL SEA-USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) resupplies HMAS Brisbane (DDG 41) during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. This is the ninth iteration of Talisman Sabre, a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States involving approximately 17,000 participants from seven nations. The month-long, multi-domain exercise consists of a series of training events that reinforce the strong U.S.-Australian alliance and demonstrate the U.S. military’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (Photo by Third Officer Brandon Feinberg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 07.25.2021 23:55
    Photo ID: 6749308
    VIRIN: 210722-N-N1109-008
    Resolution: 1920x1110
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Rappahannock Takes Part in Talisman Sabre 21 [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MSC
    Military Sealift Command
    Rappahannock
    Talisman Sabre
    TS21

