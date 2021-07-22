USNS Rappahannock Takes Part in Talisman Sabre 21

CORAL SEA-USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204) resupplies JS Makinami (DD 112), during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. This is the ninth iteration of Talisman Sabre, a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States involving approximately17,000 participants from seven nations. The month-long, multi-domain exercise consists of a series of training events that reinforce the strong U.S.-Australian alliance and demonstrate the U.S. military’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (Photo by Third Officer Brandon Feinberg)

