1st Signal Brigade HHC conducted HHC Org day enjoying barbeque and korean foods and playing game on July 1, 2021. Additionally, HHC conducted promotion ceremony and Command Sgt. Maj. High present 311th Signal Commander Coin to soldiers to recognize their outstanding performance. We would like to wish the best of luck for their future endeavors. Congratulations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2021 Date Posted: 07.25.2021 21:35 Photo ID: 6749283 VIRIN: 210701-A-UB914-8375 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 7.4 MB Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Signal Brigade HHC Org day [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Steven Close, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.