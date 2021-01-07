Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Signal Brigade HHC Org day [Image 1 of 6]

    1st Signal Brigade HHC Org day

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Steven Close 

    1st Signal Brigade

    1st Signal Brigade HHC conducted HHC Org day enjoying barbeque and korean foods and playing game on July 1, 2021. Additionally, HHC conducted promotion ceremony and Command Sgt. Maj. High present 311th Signal Commander Coin to soldiers to recognize their outstanding performance. We would like to wish the best of luck for their future endeavors. Congratulations.

