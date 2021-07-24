Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arkansas National Guard Soldiers prepare for fight night [Image 1 of 5]

    Arkansas National Guard Soldiers prepare for fight night

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2021

    Photo by Spc. Madeline Fortune 

    119th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Arkansas Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, prepare and strategize their upcoming "fight night" event at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, La., July 24, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Spc. Maddie Fortune)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2021
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    JRTC
    Fort Polk
    Joint Readiness Training Center
    Arkansas Army National Guard
    39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team

