U.S. Arkansas Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, prepare and strategize their upcoming "fight night" event at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, La., July 24, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Spc. Maddie Fortune)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2021 11:28
|Photo ID:
|6749099
|VIRIN:
|210724-Z-GR748-005
|Resolution:
|5160x3440
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, AR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arkansas National Guard Soldiers prepare for fight night [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Madeline Fortune, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
