A loadmaster with the 1st Special Operations Squadron calculates the weight and balance of an MC-130J Air Commando II after loading a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during a HIMARS infill and exfill training as part of Talisman Sabre 21 at Bundaberg Airport, Queensland, Australia, July 21, 2021. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biennially for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerns. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Joshua Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2021 Date Posted: 07.25.2021 02:21 Photo ID: 6748936 VIRIN: 210721-F-OD463-1003 Resolution: 3129x4693 Size: 6.88 MB Location: BUNDABERG, QLD, AU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Airmen, Marines hone joint artillery mobility during TS21 [Image 4 of 4], by 1st Lt. Joshua Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.