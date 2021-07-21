Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Airmen, Marines hone joint artillery mobility during TS21 [Image 1 of 4]

    U.S. Airmen, Marines hone joint artillery mobility during TS21

    BUNDABERG, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.21.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Joshua Thompson 

    353rd Special Operations Group Public Affairs

    A loadmaster with to the 1st Special Operations Squadron marshals a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System onboard an MC-130J Air Commando II during a HIMARS infill and exfill training as part of Talisman Sabre 21 at Bundaberg Airport, Queensland, Australia, July 21, 2021. TS21 supports the Indo-Pacific Pathways initiative to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and building trust and interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Joshua Thompson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2021
    Date Posted: 07.25.2021 02:21
    Photo ID: 6748934
    VIRIN: 210721-F-OD463-1001
    Resolution: 5174x2911
    Size: 7.02 MB
    Location: BUNDABERG, QLD, AU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Airmen, Marines hone joint artillery mobility during TS21 [Image 4 of 4], by 1st Lt. Joshua Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Airmen, Marines hone joint artillery mobility during TS21
    U.S. Airmen, Marines hone joint artillery mobility during TS21
    U.S. Airmen, Marines hone joint artillery mobility during TS21
    U.S. Airmen, Marines hone joint artillery mobility during TS21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    Special Operations
    Queensland
    3d Marine Division
    MC-130J Air Commando II
    Talisman Sabre 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT