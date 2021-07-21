U.S. Airmen, Marines hone joint artillery mobility during TS21

A loadmaster with to the 1st Special Operations Squadron marshals a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System onboard an MC-130J Air Commando II during a HIMARS infill and exfill training as part of Talisman Sabre 21 at Bundaberg Airport, Queensland, Australia, July 21, 2021. TS21 supports the Indo-Pacific Pathways initiative to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and building trust and interoperability with allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Joshua Thompson)

