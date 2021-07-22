USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts Replenishment At Sea With USNS Cesar Chavez

210722-N-KZ419-1370 ARABIAN GULF (July 22, 2021) – Airman Collin Finke and Patrick Castro, both assigned to expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3), attach a cargo net to an SA 330 puma helicopter attached to Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE-14) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Arabian Gulf, July 22. Lewis B. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dawson Roth)

