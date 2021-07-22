Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts Replenishment At Sea With USNS Cesar Chavez [Image 3 of 7]

    USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts Replenishment At Sea With USNS Cesar Chavez

    ARABIAN GULF

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dawson Roth 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet   

    210722-N-KZ419-1370 ARABIAN GULF (July 22, 2021) – Airman Collin Finke and Patrick Castro, both assigned to expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3), attach a cargo net to an SA 330 puma helicopter attached to Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE-14) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Arabian Gulf, July 22. Lewis B. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dawson Roth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 07.25.2021 01:20
    Photo ID: 6748915
    VIRIN: 210722-N-KZ419-1370
    Resolution: 5186x3457
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts Replenishment At Sea With USNS Cesar Chavez [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Dawson Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    VERTREP
    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Arabian Gulf
    helicopter
    USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3)

