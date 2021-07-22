USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts Replenishment At Sea With USNS Cesar Chavez

210722-N-KZ419-1004 ARABIAN GULF (July 22, 2021) – Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jose Maisonet, assigned to expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3), prepares for a replenishment-at-sea with Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE-14) in the Arabian Gulf, July 22. Lewis B. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dawson Roth)

