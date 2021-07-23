Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues mariners aboard disabled vessel off Hawaii

    Coast Guard rescues mariners aboard disabled vessel off Hawaii

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Coast Guard crews rescued 15 mariners aboard the disabled 72-foot sailing vessel Lucky, 26-miles east of Makapu’u Point, Oahu, July 24, 2021. The Lucky was adrift due to a disabled rudder and crews aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry (WPC 1124) and a Station Honolulu 45-foot Response Boat-Medium successfully towed the vessel to Honolulu Harbor. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of the Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry/Released)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2021
    Date Posted: 07.25.2021 00:50
    SAR
    District 14
    Coast Guard
    Hawaii
    Sector Honolulu
    USCGC Oliver Berry

