Coast Guard crews rescued 15 mariners aboard the disabled 72-foot sailing vessel Lucky, 26-miles east of Makapu’u Point, Oahu, July 24, 2021. The Lucky was adrift due to a disabled rudder and crews aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry (WPC 1124) and a Station Honolulu 45-foot Response Boat-Medium successfully towed the vessel to Honolulu Harbor. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of the Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2021 Date Posted: 07.25.2021 00:50 Photo ID: 6748910 VIRIN: 210723-G-G2014-1001 Resolution: 3024x2160 Size: 1.19 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 19 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard rescues mariners aboard disabled vessel off Hawaii [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Matthew West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.