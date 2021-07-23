Coast Guard rescues mariners aboard disabled vessel off Hawaii

Coast Guard crews rescued 15 mariners aboard the disabled 72-foot sailing vessel Lucky, 26-miles east of Makapu’u Point, Oahu, July 24, 2021. The Lucky was adrift due to a disabled rudder and crews aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry (WPC 1124) and a Station Honolulu 45-foot Response Boat-Medium successfully towed the vessel to Honolulu Harbor. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of the Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Berry/Released)
